Stefania Cox: House Passes GOP Debt Ceiling Bill With Steep Spending Cuts; Disney Sues DeSantis Over Reedy Creek
19 views
Keywords
donald trumpkevin mccarthyron desantisdepartment of justicesouth koreajenna ellisdebt ceilingcharles lieberrobert francis kennedy jrntdnuclear submarines2024 presidential electionasa hutchinsonchad greenmelina wisecupbrittney grinerdave martiniris taoyoon suk-yeol2024 candidate updatesgan jing worldsamuel halltrump defamation lawsuitwalt disney parks and resorts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos