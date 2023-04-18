Quo Vadis





April 17, 2023





In this video we share Prophecy of the the Warning and Chastisements According to Blessed Anna Maria Taigi.





On May 30, 1920, Pope Benedict XV ranked Anna-Maria Taigi, mother of a family, amongst the Blessed.





Beatified in 1920 as a model of women and mothers, Anna-Maria Taigi was not only a prophetess of our time, but one of the most extraordinary in the history of the Church.





From the time she was 20 years old, until she died at the age of 63, Blessed Anna Maria was accompanied by a mysterious light in which she saw past, present and future events; some relating to struggles among nations; some relating to individual souls.





Blessed Anna Maria gazed into that light only when she felt an interior impulse; a sort of direction from Our Lord and the Holy Spirit to do so.





And usually when she looked into that light she was asked to offer some special suffering for a special need in the Church or in an individual.





Here are her prophecies of the End Times:





“God will send two punishments: one will be in the form of wars, revolutions and other evils; it shall originate on earth.





The other will be sent from Heaven.





There shall come over the whole earth an intense darkness lasting three days and three nights.





Nothing can be seen, and the air will be laden with pestilence which will claim mainly, but not only, the enemies of religion.





It will be impossible to use any man-made lighting during this darkness, except blessed candles.





He, who out of curiosity, opens his window to look out, or leaves his home, will fall dead on the spot.





During these three days, people should remain in their homes, pray the Rosary and beg God for mercy.”





“On this terrible occasion so many of these wicked men, enemies of His Church, and of their God, shall be killed by this divine scourge, that their corpses around Rome will be as numerous as the fishes, which a recent inundation of the Tiber had carried into the city.





All the enemies of the Church, secret as well as known, will perish over the whole earth during that universal darkness, with the exception of some few, whom God will soon after convert.





The air shall be infested by demons, who will appear under all sorts of hideous forms.





“After the three days of darkness, Saints Peter and Paul, having come down from heaven, will preach throughout the world and designate a new Pope.





A great light will flash from their bodies and settle upon the cardinal, the future pontiff.





Then Christianity will spread throughout the world.





Whole nations will join the Church shortly before the reign of the Antichrist.





These conversions will be amazing.





Those who survive shall have to conduct themselves well.





There shall be innumerable conversions of heretics, who will return to the bosom of the Church; all will note the edifying conduct of their lives, as well as that of other Catholics.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtyKVGtqNsU