Putin's Missiles 'Hit' NATO Nation's Train Carrying ATACMS, Storm Shadows In Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly blown up a train in Ukraine that came from Romania with British Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-made ATACMS. Sputnik reported that the strike in Odessa took place on November 28.
Mirrored - Times Of India
