Will Keir Starmer EVER recover from his viral humiliation by Trump in front of world?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10117 followers
5
529 views • 24 hours ago

Trumps lists every single Country & leaving  the UK until last - before snubbing Starmer who thinks he’s about to speak on the World Stage.

It’s always custom to thank people in their order of significance.

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing & deliberately humiliated Kier Starmer for all to see.

Sometimes Trump gets it right 🤣

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15189975/Keir-Starmer-Trump-Gaza-peace-deal-humiliation-US-President-Egypt-Paraguay-Norway-PM-leaders.html

Source @Andrew Bridgen

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpkeir starmerhumiliation ritual2 tier keir
