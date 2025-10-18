Will Keir Starmer EVER recover from his viral humiliation by Trump in front of world?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trumps lists every single Country & leaving the UK until last - before snubbing Starmer who thinks he’s about to speak on the World Stage.
It’s always custom to thank people in their order of significance.
Trump knows exactly what he’s doing & deliberately humiliated Kier Starmer for all to see.
Sometimes Trump gets it right 🤣
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15189975/Keir-Starmer-Trump-Gaza-peace-deal-humiliation-US-President-Egypt-Paraguay-Norway-PM-leaders.html
Source @Andrew Bridgen
