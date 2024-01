Wanting to Believe a Lie and Emotional Soul Penalty, Telling the Truth, Relationships and Friendships, Lies Create Pain, Love and Truth Create Bliss, Saying the Truth vs Rejecting the Person

Full Original:

“THERE ARE EMOTIONAL PENALTIES ON YOUR SOUL FOR WANTING TO BELIEVE A LIE. AND THE EMOTIONAL PENALTY IS ALWAYS PAINFUL.”

“IF YOU WANT TO BELIEVE A LIE, YOU DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH THE EMOTION. AND WHEN YOU DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, THERE’S AN AUTOMATIC PENALTY. YOU’RE MAKING A CHOICE THAT’S GOING TO RESULT IN PAIN. EVERY TIME YOU MAKE A CHOICE THAT’S GOING TO RESULT IN PAIN, AND WE OFTEN DO THIS, WE ARE ACTUALLY NOT LOVING OUR SOUL.”

“DIVINE TRUTH DOES NOT ALLOW THE LIE NO MATTER WHAT THE PRICE.”

“TRUTH NEVER ALLOWS A LIE. NOT KNOWINGLY.”

“I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT APPOSING THE PERSON, I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT JUDGING THE PERSON, I’M JUST SAYING THE LIE ITSELF IS AN OBJECT IN ITS OWN RIGHT, IT’S AN EMOTION NOW BEING PASSED THROUGH ALL YOUR SURROUNDINGS, ALL THROUGH YOUR ENVIRONMENT. AND WHAT DO EMOTIONS OF LIES CREATE? THEY ALL CREATE PAIN. IT’S ONLY THE EMOTIONS BASED AROUND TRUTH AND LOVE THAT CREATE BLISS. SO EVERY TIME YOU ALLOW THE LIES - OBJECT CALLED THE LIE TO EXIST, YOU ARE ALLOWING IN FACT PAIN TO EXIST."

