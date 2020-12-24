PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 31 Dr Rashid Buttar + 160 Dr's

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!



Dr. Rashid Buttar has been on the front lines addressing lies and deceit surrounding this so called PANDEMIC... he is interviewed by Brian at London Real TV along with 160 other doctors LIVE who are all exposing the TRUTH.



Spread this website far and wide and share this link.



TRUTH right now as this interview affects MILLIONS of people and we must do all we can to bring it to the light on every platform to save this world.



Again thank you Brian from London Real you are doing the most important work right now you and your team A Warrior Calls stands with you.



God Speed