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Procès contre les acteurs de la crise du Covid : le Dr David Martin au Stew Peters show
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194 views • April 09, 2022
Ceci est un extrait de la vidéo de la chaîne Vivre Sainement :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f
le contenu intégral est ici :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/covid-proces:3
Cet extrait concerne l’entretien du journaliste Stew Peters avec le Dr David Martin au sujet l’action en justice déposée le 4 mars 2022 devant le tribunal du district de l'Utah.
Pour de plus amples détails sur le sujet, vous pouvez également prendre connaissance de l’article de Michelle Edward :
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martins-lawsuit-against-biden-the-covid-injection-is-a-bioweapon/
Source de la vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/covid-proces:3
====================================
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https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f
le contenu intégral est ici :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/covid-proces:3
Cet extrait concerne l’entretien du journaliste Stew Peters avec le Dr David Martin au sujet l’action en justice déposée le 4 mars 2022 devant le tribunal du district de l'Utah.
Pour de plus amples détails sur le sujet, vous pouvez également prendre connaissance de l’article de Michelle Edward :
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martins-lawsuit-against-biden-the-covid-injection-is-a-bioweapon/
Source de la vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/covid-proces:3
====================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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