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Gothmog - Medival Journeys [Demo] (1998) (Old-School Dungeon Synth)
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8 views • November 23, 2019
Artist : Gothmog
Album : Medival Journeys [Demo]
Year : 1998
Genre : Old-School Dungeon Synth
Country : Germany
TRACKLIST :
1) Blood Trips From My Sword 00:00
2) Shadows Of The Past I (Medival Echoes) 06:26
3) Shadows Of The Past II (In Oration Of Ancient Spirits) 13:48
4) Lost In My Dreams (Revised Edition) 17:41
5) Night Passion 23:51
6) A View Into My Abyss (Special Bonus Track) 33:00
7) Outro 43:23
Please support the artists, buy their music.
This video is for promotional use only.
Album : Medival Journeys [Demo]
Year : 1998
Genre : Old-School Dungeon Synth
Country : Germany
TRACKLIST :
1) Blood Trips From My Sword 00:00
2) Shadows Of The Past I (Medival Echoes) 06:26
3) Shadows Of The Past II (In Oration Of Ancient Spirits) 13:48
4) Lost In My Dreams (Revised Edition) 17:41
5) Night Passion 23:51
6) A View Into My Abyss (Special Bonus Track) 33:00
7) Outro 43:23
Please support the artists, buy their music.
This video is for promotional use only.
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