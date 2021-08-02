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POLITICIANS RAGE AT THE GLOBAL UPRISING
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216 views • August 02, 2021
POLITICIANS RAGE AT THE GLOBAL UPRISING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HCQnacvoUTz3/
This week on the New World Next Week: global protests against vaxx passports and lockdowns step up as the global civil war heats up; NATO gains an operational command in the US as they grease the skids in Afghanistan; and the same Big Pharma companies making the injections are recalling their other killer products.
Story #1: Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Begin
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/thousands-join-anti-lockdown-protests-australia-amid-new-restrictions
‘Filthy, Disgusting & Selfish’: Australian Leaders Blast Anti-Lockdown Protesters, Unleash ‘Strike Force’ to Track Them Down
https://www.rt.com/news/530170-australia-lockdown-protesters-strike-force/
Story #2: US, NATO Pledge Billions to Back Afghan Forces
https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/international/us-nato-pledge-billions-to-back-afghan-forces_227320
Joint Force Command Norfolk Is NATO’s First Operational Command In North America
https://www.khou.com/article/news/national/military-news/nato-command-fully-operational-defend-seas-from-caribbean-to-arctic/291-b591f524-6795-4c01-8e47-81ec3ce527cb
Joint Force Command Norfolk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Force_Command_Norfolk
The Secret Lie That Started the Afghan War
https://www.corbettreport.com/afghanwar/
Chinese FM Meets With Afghan Taliban’s Political Chief
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021-07/28/c_1310092289.htm
Image: China’s FM Meets With The Taliban
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F46679352-5a90-49a7-8dfd-93619f2b4ef7_1200x778.jpeg
Story #3: Pfizer Recalls Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Due to Cancer-Causing Chemical
https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/pfizer-recalls-chantix-due-to-cancer-causing-chemical/
FDA Data Shows Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Linked to More Than 500 Suicides (Nov. 21, 2013)
http://america.aljazeera.com/watch/shows/america-tonight/america-tonight-blog/2013/11/21/fda-anti-smokingdrugchantixlinkedtomorethan500suicides.html
J&J Recalls 5 Sunscreen Sprays Found to Contain Carcinogen Benzene
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/other/j-26j-recalls-5-sunscreen-sprays-found-to-contain-carcinogen-benzene/ar-AAMfgpc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HCQnacvoUTz3/
This week on the New World Next Week: global protests against vaxx passports and lockdowns step up as the global civil war heats up; NATO gains an operational command in the US as they grease the skids in Afghanistan; and the same Big Pharma companies making the injections are recalling their other killer products.
Story #1: Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Begin
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/thousands-join-anti-lockdown-protests-australia-amid-new-restrictions
‘Filthy, Disgusting & Selfish’: Australian Leaders Blast Anti-Lockdown Protesters, Unleash ‘Strike Force’ to Track Them Down
https://www.rt.com/news/530170-australia-lockdown-protesters-strike-force/
Story #2: US, NATO Pledge Billions to Back Afghan Forces
https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/international/us-nato-pledge-billions-to-back-afghan-forces_227320
Joint Force Command Norfolk Is NATO’s First Operational Command In North America
https://www.khou.com/article/news/national/military-news/nato-command-fully-operational-defend-seas-from-caribbean-to-arctic/291-b591f524-6795-4c01-8e47-81ec3ce527cb
Joint Force Command Norfolk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Force_Command_Norfolk
The Secret Lie That Started the Afghan War
https://www.corbettreport.com/afghanwar/
Chinese FM Meets With Afghan Taliban’s Political Chief
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021-07/28/c_1310092289.htm
Image: China’s FM Meets With The Taliban
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F46679352-5a90-49a7-8dfd-93619f2b4ef7_1200x778.jpeg
Story #3: Pfizer Recalls Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Due to Cancer-Causing Chemical
https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/pfizer-recalls-chantix-due-to-cancer-causing-chemical/
FDA Data Shows Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Linked to More Than 500 Suicides (Nov. 21, 2013)
http://america.aljazeera.com/watch/shows/america-tonight/america-tonight-blog/2013/11/21/fda-anti-smokingdrugchantixlinkedtomorethan500suicides.html
J&J Recalls 5 Sunscreen Sprays Found to Contain Carcinogen Benzene
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/other/j-26j-recalls-5-sunscreen-sprays-found-to-contain-carcinogen-benzene/ar-AAMfgpc
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