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Superbugs, antibiotics, and vaccines
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34 views • November 18, 2019
The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a report in November 2019 that stated that an American died every 15 minutes from an antibiotic-resistant infection. It reported that an additional one dies about every 45 minutes from Clostridioides difficile. Another CDC report warned of the superbug Candida auris. In China, two recently died of the pneumonic plague, whereas in May 2019, to Mongolians died from the bubonic plague after eating a rodent kidney. Dr. Thiel explained that the flu is often associated with pigs and the Ebola virus from eating fruit bats. He also cited scriptures about which animals God said could be eaten and some of which should be avoided. Dr. Thiel also went over an NPR report which stated that more who get the live polio vaccine are paralyzed from that type of polio than the 'wild' kind. Dr. Thiel explains some scriptures about preventing disease as well as those that show that humans will not sufficiently repent and solve infectious disease problems before Jesus returns.
An article of related interest is titled "Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/fourth-horseman-apocalypse-pale-horse-of-death.htm
An article of related interest is titled "Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/fourth-horseman-apocalypse-pale-horse-of-death.htm
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