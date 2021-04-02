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Rant after an interview with REP Leo Biasiucci between the A Team Crew and George Nemeh
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10 views • April 02, 2021
Rant between the A Team and George Nemeh.
Nemeh's Producer Director Host.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA
George Nemeh
+ The A Team
Heather Wallace
Ka'rin Royster
Jeff Zink
After this huge victory for the 2nd Amendment by House Rep. Leo Biasiucci's bill, we the MAAP Media went out to have a lunch near by the capitol and here what the team had to say...
Important gun rights legislation (HB 2111) just passed yesterday in the Arizona State Senate and election integrity efforts are moving forward in the Legislature and the audit is on the way, we spoke with LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci today in an 30 minutes interview regarding the 2nd Amendment and the Human Trafficking, please visit our Rumble here at the fan page to view the LIVE interview.
Nemeh's Producer Director Host.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAP MEDIA
George Nemeh
+ The A Team
Heather Wallace
Ka'rin Royster
Jeff Zink
After this huge victory for the 2nd Amendment by House Rep. Leo Biasiucci's bill, we the MAAP Media went out to have a lunch near by the capitol and here what the team had to say...
Important gun rights legislation (HB 2111) just passed yesterday in the Arizona State Senate and election integrity efforts are moving forward in the Legislature and the audit is on the way, we spoke with LD5 State House Rep. Leo Biasiucci today in an 30 minutes interview regarding the 2nd Amendment and the Human Trafficking, please visit our Rumble here at the fan page to view the LIVE interview.
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