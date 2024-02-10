Russian Strike on the Oil Depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkov is still burning this morning

Russian strike on the oil depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkov destroyed 11 units of equipment, including tanks, according to coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev, providing video footage of the moment of the strike, where explosions can be heard and flashes and glow from the fire are visible.

Moreover, according to Lebedev, a strike was delivered in the east of the Kharkov region at the location where officers were marking the appointment of Syrsky as the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.