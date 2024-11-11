BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Realignment Geopolitically Under Way! Explosive Truths Revealed! | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 27
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
754 views • 5 months ago

Realignment Geopolitically Under Way

Explosive Truths Revealed!


- “We captured a beachhead” – A tremendous victory and rally point but the

conflict is not over


- Broader mission – Removal of the Federal Reserve and removal of the Central

Banking system around the world - Ending human trafficking


- Potential Significant attack looming


- Our enemies have at least another 70 days to deploy efforts against us


- Watch November 13 th


- What’s up with the Clintons and Obamas? – Stay tuned


- Brunson case the biggest arrow in the quiver – cleaning the sitting swamp in one fell swoop – And the best time to have this case heard


- Q – What’s next lawfully and constitutionally reference the 2020 reveal of the

theft


- Cease and desist post from DJT – will lead to long term prison sentences and will un earth more crimes


- Sleeper cells are here - Pocket activation of attacks leading to unrest potential big event – the next 70 + days be vigilant – US Military actively monitoring these activities


- EBS may be activated at some point in time - A huge justification would be

needed to activate EBS which may happen in DC


- Overnight market collapse could trigger the EBS


- Washington monument is a frequency weapon of war a target for enemy attack


- DJT addresses a missile defense shield – Why? DJT says we will “rebuild DC

and make it beautiful again. Why rebuild? What’s going to happen that requires a “rebuild”


- Potential war on Korean peninsula


- Entire Epstein will be made public according to Elon Musk


- Escalating levels of exposure and then action in such exposure


- 80% of operations remain covert for a while


- Whitehouse was used as a tribunal, prison and execution Chambers over past four years - Russia and China also holding Tribunals


- Liz Cheney and BHO will be exposed tried and will be public according to a DJT Truth posting


- Cloning human beings happening in underground bases a fact since 1938


- Doubles masks and decoys discussed whose not who we think they are Harris and Biden are masked


- Biden funeral and the three cannon send off


- Axis of evil newly and properly redefined


- Are Russia and China coordinating with DJT against the NWO?


- BRICS has removed the use of the petrodollar - Treasuries being offloaded


- Will a military conflict in the Pacific region trigger a market meltdown?


- Will affect Japan – watch Japan


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

Keywords
sleeper cellsbeachhead victoryconflict not overfederal reserve removalcentral banking endhuman trafficking fightlooming attack70 days threatnovember 13 alertclintons and obamasbrunson case impactswamp cleanup2020 election revealdjt cease and desistunrest potential70 days vigilanceus military monitoringebs activation potentialmarket collapse triggerwashington monument weaponmissile defense shielddc rebuildkorean peninsula tensionepstein case public
