Armed Patron Stops Applebees Slasher in Kathy Hochul's Backyard | 2A For Today!

This week our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is focused on Utica in central New York where we have yet another example of a restaurant patron minding their own business when trouble decided to attempt a hostile takeover! Kathy Hochul claims that these types of defensive saves never happen, but the liberty tree keeps bearing fruit- even in her backyard!





Cue the crazy person with a knife.





28 year old Esteban Padron, was terrorizing the customers and staff of the local neighborhood Applebee’s. He was immediately recognized by the staff, because he had been previously asked to leave the restaurant for disorderly conduct.





When he was told to leave, he didn’t take it very well.





Welcome to 2A For Today!





