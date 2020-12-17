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PCR Tests.. This simple explanation shows why all the False Positives
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1188 views • December 17, 2020
Share this with everyone. People need to understand how the PCR test works.
There needs to be standardisation of the PCR test.
Question: How many cycles do they run to "Prove" the vaccine is effective? Less than 20? Yet run it 40 times to search for positives?
The cycle thresholds (CT values) in the (corona) PCR Test are confusing.
An entertaining comparison will show you what actually happens during the test.
With this knowledge you can finally relax and smile :-)
Download the film file to post and share it yourself: https://link.mygrace.ch/video-ctvalue...
There needs to be standardisation of the PCR test.
Question: How many cycles do they run to "Prove" the vaccine is effective? Less than 20? Yet run it 40 times to search for positives?
The cycle thresholds (CT values) in the (corona) PCR Test are confusing.
An entertaining comparison will show you what actually happens during the test.
With this knowledge you can finally relax and smile :-)
Download the film file to post and share it yourself: https://link.mygrace.ch/video-ctvalue...
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