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Dr Subverter Episode 8 Boothby
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0 view • December 21, 2021
Join me, Dr Subverter, as we gather some nuggets of sage wisdom from Starfleet Academy's greatest mind and groundskeeper, Boothby. Learn what he remembers about your favorite Starfleet officers, his most valued piece of life advice, and even be regaled by his special beatmaking skills.
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