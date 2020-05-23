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ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΣ: Η ΜΑΣΚΑ ΔΕΝ ΠΡΟΣΦΕΡΕΙ ΚΑΤΙ ΑΝΤΙΘΕΤΑ ΓΕΜΑΤΗ ΜΙΚΡΟΒΙΑ ΒΛΑΠΤΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΑ ΑΠΟΔΕΔΕΙΓΜΕΝΟ
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19 views • May 23, 2020
ΑΣΧΕΤΟΣ ΟΠΟΙΟΣ ΛΕΕΙ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΕΠΙΣΤΡΕΨΟΥΜΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΑΝΟΝΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΒΡΕΘΕΙ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΘΑ ΤΟΝ ΕΙΧΑ ΚΟΨΕΙ ΑΝ ΗΤΑΝ ΦΟΙΤΗΤΗΣ ΜΟΥ ΥΠΑΡΧΟΥΝ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΙΤΗΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΑΛΛΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΗ ΤΟΥ COVID
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