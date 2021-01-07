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The Truth About Drugs-- Illegal Drug Use Statistics-- Drug Free World
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2 views • January 07, 2021
There is a lot of talk about drugs in the world—on the streets, at school, on the Internet and TV. Some of it is true, some not.
Much of what you hear about drugs actually comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would have said anything to get others to buy drugs.
Don’t be fooled. You need facts to avoid becoming hooked on drugs and to help your friends stay off them.
Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect your life. Any addict will tell you they never expected a drug to take control of their life or maybe that they started with “just pot” and that it was “just something to do” with their friends. They thought they could handle it and when they found out they couldn’t, it was too late.
You have a right to know the FACTS about drugs—not opinions, hype or scare tactics. So how do you tell fact from fiction? That is why we have created this website—for you.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1&;utm_source=bottom-block
Much of what you hear about drugs actually comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would have said anything to get others to buy drugs.
Don’t be fooled. You need facts to avoid becoming hooked on drugs and to help your friends stay off them.
Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect your life. Any addict will tell you they never expected a drug to take control of their life or maybe that they started with “just pot” and that it was “just something to do” with their friends. They thought they could handle it and when they found out they couldn’t, it was too late.
You have a right to know the FACTS about drugs—not opinions, hype or scare tactics. So how do you tell fact from fiction? That is why we have created this website—for you.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1&;utm_source=bottom-block
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