13 Reasons Why the Moon Landing was FAKE (AwakenWithJP)

The moon landing was fake! In this video I teach you how the moon landing was faked and why it was fake with 13 clear cut reasons. The moon landing hoax isn't just a conspiracy, it's true!

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