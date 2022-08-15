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13 Reasons Why the Moon Landing was FAKE (AwakenWithJP)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
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680 views • August 15, 2022

The moon landing was fake! In this video I teach you how the moon landing was faked and why it was fake with 13 clear cut reasons. The moon landing hoax isn't just a conspiracy, it's true!

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Videography by Cal Shallenberger

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http://theinspiredimprovement.com


Keywords
americanasarussiaflat earthmoon landingfake hoax conspiracyplasma moon
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