13 Reasons Why the Moon Landing was FAKE (AwakenWithJP)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moon landing was fake! In this video I teach you how the moon landing was faked and why it was fake with 13 clear cut reasons. The moon landing hoax isn't just a conspiracy, it's true!
Want to be the first to see my new videos with 24 hour early access? Just click this to receive the alerts! - https://m.me/awakenwithjp?ref=w6836464
-Join my private membership community, AwakenWithJP PremiumAF here: https://awakenwithjp.com/subscribe
-For comedy show dates and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
-Shop My New Line of Apparel: http://shop.awakenwithjp.com/
-Order my book at: http://HowToBeUltraSpiritual.com/
Subscribe to my channel for MORE! New videos every week!: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
SnapChat: AwakenWithJP
Videography by Cal Shallenberger
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl3j...
http://theinspiredimprovement.com