Melbourne Freedom Rally 3 August 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of the rally, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. There was a new topic of satanic corruption to talk about, that of the Paris Olympics. This was added along with all the other topics of the "Shit-Show", that one of our speakers accurately coined. Someone from the shoppers became obscene with us and after some about of shouting back and forth he decided to leave, still shouting as he left. Not a good look.