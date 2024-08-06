Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 5, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2349 - Was the stock market drop surprising? -Why does Kamala Harris repeat certain phrases? -Does keeping the society in chaos cause people to be controlled? -Why are they allowing transgender people to compete at the Olympics? -Are we need a spiritual battle? -Why is Christianity always the one that gets mocked? -What do you stand for? -Is the lie big enough for the masses to believe? -Why should you load up of vitamin C? -Has information you have learned caused you to change your opinion? -Are we a spectacle? 1 Corinthians 4:9 -Lack of vitamin D have a relation to dental cavities?