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Chase with UPS truck shootout
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58 views • December 08, 2019
I can't tell if this is another contrived event to delegitimize local law enforcement in an effort to bring them under federal control, or if officers really are acting with this much disregard for hostages and bystanders. I'm leaning towards contrived event as it did take place in Broward County, FL.
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