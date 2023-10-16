Create New Account
The Domino Revival Depicts Deliverance From Demons and Multiple Miracles - Mike Signorelli
Counter Culture Mom
There is no middle ground when it comes to Christ, says Mike Signorelli. You’re either hot or cold - all or nothing! Mike is the pastor of V1 Church and the Executive Producer of The Domino Revival, a new documentary that is sweeping the nation. As Cinemark states, “This film takes moviegoers on an extraordinary journey revealing compelling Gospel preaching, documented miracles, triumph over despair, and liberation from demons. The Domino Revival captures the essence of spiritual hunger and delivers a profound cinematic experience.” Mike discusses how the “true Jesus” is the only cure for life’s turbulence and pain, and encourages Christ followers to fully and completely submit their lives to him. The movie is in theaters for one night only, Tuesday, October 24!



TAKEAWAYS


The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom


99 percent surrender is 100 percent disobedience


Today’s earthly problems are just ancient demons repackaged for a newer and more modern world


We must submit to Jesus rather than trying to mold Him into an idea or person we think He “should” be



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Domino Revival Trailer: https://bit.ly/46CuL3W

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4

The Domino Revival Tickets: https://bit.ly/45qDw00


🔗 CONNECT WITH MIKE SIGNORELLI

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PsMikeSignorelli

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikesignorelli_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MikeSignorelli_/featured


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



christsatandemonsdeliverancepainmoviespastordocumentarylukewarmrevivalcinematina griffincounter culture mom showthe domino revivalmike signorelli

