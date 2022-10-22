【 G -Times NEWS】Trudeau’s Cybersecurity Bill Has Major Flaws

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https://gnews.org/articles/483091
Summary：According to the National Post report on October 18th, a new report from the University of Toronto pointed out that Bill C-26, called Federal Cybersecurity, has major unconstitutional facts, and its legislative flaws will allow Trudeau to defend his dictatorship and repressive policies