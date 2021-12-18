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Mankind is of Light & Love vs. The Children of Darkness! Letter Exposing the Wicked!
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90 views • December 18, 2021
LISTEN TO THE MESSAGE! Please use Discernment, put no trust in man ALL are sinners. But put your faith and belief in Christ Jesus teachings, he gave mankind the tools, the Armour to overcome the enemy! Mankind must be independent and help others to be as warriors as Christ! Peace & Love to All Worldwide!
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMA65A6W0YI
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMA65A6W0YI
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