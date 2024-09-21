BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News September 21, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
150 views • 7 months ago

Sept 21, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


At the Untied Nations Security Council Russia takes a stand for the people of Lebanon after pagers exploded en masse leaving dozens dead and wounding thousands more. Following the attack that left a trail of carnage across the nation, Israel has Beirut in the crosshairs as it ramps up its operation against Hezbollah. Russia's foreign minister right there revealing the Western goal of escalating a war in the Middle East and highlighting NATO's mission using Ukraine as a proxy battlefield to take on Russia. At the fourth Eurasian Women's Summit in St. Petersburg, key global issues are on the agenda, and RT hears from leading ladies about what the world is facing, and how to take on the challenges.


Keywords
russiawarukrainert
