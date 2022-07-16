Northeasterners Are Vilified and Systematically Attacked by the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/pu216829
The strike by Communist Party on the three northeastern provinces, no less than the Japanese, no less than the United States, the Soviet Union. It is complete devastation of an ethnic group, a planned demolition