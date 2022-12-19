Live UFO chat with Paul --098- Dont Be a UFO Hypercrite making false claims without solid proof

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Morons in UFOLOGY and UFOOLOGY [00:08:00] (2) Main Topics begins - GabberBeastTV joins [00:11:30] (3) Do you really know Paul and His videos to make claims about his work in this field? [00:12:00] (4) New Shorts and seeing the snowflakes unsub and make stupid comments about solid debunk clips of their favorite UFO cases. [00:23:00] (5) Youtube suppression is clear.. comparing the same short on alt media to YTs and only non conspiracy shorts gets views.. one even 1.7k in a hour for a review of Sony sensor capture of plane at night. [00:40:00] (6) Phil Schneider, Maccabee Predator, Trent, Walson deep space craft and Secureteam Shorts and Clips.. causing unsubs on alt media and less then 10 views on google LOL. [00:52:00] (7) Social Blade lots of missing views WHY? google API or other? [01:01:00] (8) Comparing my Bit-chute to google stats and its 100K views in half the life of google YT.. proving its suppressed on google. [01:03:00] (9) Getting Shogun on side voice with Jitsi Meet to talk his sightings. [01:04:28] (10) UFObro making false claims about my skills and debunks on Discord group. It wasnt a debate on one case but making claim I have 0 evidence in any video debunk Ive done. total lies like a GUFON! [01:35:00] (11) Help ShoGun sort out his phone not allowing installing Jitsi [01:47:00] (12) Paul shows QUIZ - if you can answer all these correctly then you know Paul well known to attack his work properly and not with LIES [02:06:00] (13) Shogun finally joins the voice chat and although no headset there is some delay voice cancellation and is workable enough for him to talk about his sightings of UFO craft. [02:35:00] (14) Can you really be aware of UFOs in the sky and look up? [03:10:00] (15) Comparing Stealth hypersonic BLIMPS images leaked with his sighting in UK. [03:37:00] (16) Shoguns others sightings [04:00:00] (17) Shogun talks about Shills in UFOLOGY from Lazar, Goode, Greer and YT UFO channels. could be honest and disclaim its just entertainment and keep it real.. and not act like they are legit source of real UFO videos. [04:37:00] (18) Shogun wanted opinion on videos on UFO energy channel. Paul looks at a few and zooms and filters and says what they are. [05:17:00] (19) Last thing before closing Live Stream.. Paul shows a 4min debunk full of evidence from a Tyler video of noise and nonsense on UFO dug up! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

