Live UFO chat with Paul --098- Dont Be a UFO Hypercrite making false claims without solid proof

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Morons in UFOLOGY and UFOOLOGY
[00:08:00] (2) Main Topics begins - GabberBeastTV joins
[00:11:30] (3) Do you really know Paul and His videos to
make claims about his work in this field?
[00:12:00] (4) New Shorts and seeing the snowflakes unsub and
make stupid comments about solid debunk clips of their favorite
UFO cases.
[00:23:00] (5) Youtube suppression is clear.. comparing the same short
on alt media to YTs and only non conspiracy shorts gets views.. one even
1.7k in a hour for a review of Sony sensor capture of plane at night.
[00:40:00] (6) Phil Schneider, Maccabee Predator, Trent, Walson deep space
craft and Secureteam Shorts and Clips.. causing unsubs on alt media and less then 10 views on google LOL.
[00:52:00] (7) Social Blade lots of missing views WHY? google API or other?
[01:01:00] (8) Comparing my Bit-chute to google stats and its 100K views
in half the life of google YT.. proving its suppressed on google.
[01:03:00] (9) Getting Shogun on side voice with Jitsi Meet
to talk his sightings.
[01:04:28] (10) UFObro making false claims about my skills and debunks
on Discord group. It wasnt a debate on one case but making claim
I have 0 evidence in any video debunk Ive done. total lies like a GUFON!
[01:35:00] (11) Help ShoGun sort out his phone not allowing installing
Jitsi
[01:47:00] (12) Paul shows QUIZ - if you can answer all these correctly
then you know Paul well known to attack his work properly and not
with LIES
[02:06:00] (13) Shogun finally joins the voice chat and although no headset
there is some delay voice cancellation and is workable enough for him
to talk about his sightings of UFO craft.
[02:35:00] (14) Can you really be aware of UFOs in the sky and look up?
[03:10:00] (15) Comparing Stealth hypersonic BLIMPS images leaked
with his sighting in UK.
[03:37:00] (16) Shoguns others sightings
[04:00:00] (17) Shogun talks about Shills in UFOLOGY from Lazar, Goode, Greer
and YT UFO channels. could be honest and disclaim its just entertainment
and keep it real.. and not act like they are legit source of real UFO videos.
[04:37:00] (18) Shogun wanted opinion on videos on UFO energy channel. Paul
looks at a few and zooms and filters and says what they are.
[05:17:00] (19) Last thing before closing Live Stream.. Paul shows a 4min
debunk full of evidence from a Tyler video of noise and nonsense on UFO dug up!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is now HERE!
(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)
cheers Paul.
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
https://linktr.ee/totclinks
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
Find all ways to donate here including monthly options
That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!
https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.