Putin’s Speech on V-Day To Change History To Justify His War Crimes and Atrocities in Ukraine

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05/09/2022 White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki: Putin’s speech on the Victory in Europe Day was an attempt to change history in order to justify the war crimes and atrocities he committed in Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies are aware of the Russian disinformation factory, and Putin’s claim that Western aggression caused him to launch the war against Ukraine is even more disinformation.