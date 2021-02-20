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DAVID ICKE A YEAR AGO WAS THOUGHT OF A CONSPIRACY THEORIST, HE IS NOT ANYMORE IS HE? THIS WILL NOT STOP, ITS ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR ?
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352 views • February 20, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nf8lVD9m9dBe/
IF THE COURTS CAN'T REIGN IN THE GOVERNMENT USING THE EMERGENCY COVID BILL, THAT THEY ARE RELYING UPON, THE REAL POWER TO GET OUR FREEDOM AND LIBERTIES BACK IS WITH US, 'THE PEOPLE'. WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?
IF THE COURTS CAN'T REIGN IN THE GOVERNMENT USING THE EMERGENCY COVID BILL, THAT THEY ARE RELYING UPON, THE REAL POWER TO GET OUR FREEDOM AND LIBERTIES BACK IS WITH US, 'THE PEOPLE'. WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?
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