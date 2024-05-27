2 Corinthians 8 The Sensitive Subject Of Giving

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 8 with a message entitled: The Sensitive Subject Of Giving.
In this chapter, it focuses on encouraging the Corinthians to give and the offering Paul was taking for the needy believers in Judea.
This chapter gives us several key points in understanding giving and generosity.
