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The World is uniting against global tyranny
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90 views • May 31, 2021
The World is uniting against global tyranny
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/netherlands/
Americans are supporting the fight for freedom in the Netherlands. They are encouraging Thierry Baudet, who leads the ONLY party in the entire country that is standing up to the New World Order.
Humanity is stepping beyond national boundaries and joins forces to stand as ONE VOICE against the tyranny of the New World Order.
The video below illustrates this very nicely: Americans are supporting the fight for freedom in the Netherlands, led by Thierry Baudet of the Forum for Democracy.
This video reminds us of the enormous role that the Netherlands has played throughout history all throughout the world. For example: New York was in fact called New Amsterdam, and Australia was New Holland. Even today, this small country has a great influence on humanity.
IT IS HEARTENING TO SEE AMERICANS
SHOW THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE NETHERLANDS.
This is a hallmark of today's freedom movement: humanity stands up as one against the monsters of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the European Union, the World Bank and the other globalist organizations, which are striving for a dictatorial world state.
Together we stand strong.
#WWG1WGA
_________________
Recent Important Updates
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/netherlands/
Americans are supporting the fight for freedom in the Netherlands. They are encouraging Thierry Baudet, who leads the ONLY party in the entire country that is standing up to the New World Order.
Humanity is stepping beyond national boundaries and joins forces to stand as ONE VOICE against the tyranny of the New World Order.
The video below illustrates this very nicely: Americans are supporting the fight for freedom in the Netherlands, led by Thierry Baudet of the Forum for Democracy.
This video reminds us of the enormous role that the Netherlands has played throughout history all throughout the world. For example: New York was in fact called New Amsterdam, and Australia was New Holland. Even today, this small country has a great influence on humanity.
IT IS HEARTENING TO SEE AMERICANS
SHOW THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE NETHERLANDS.
This is a hallmark of today's freedom movement: humanity stands up as one against the monsters of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the European Union, the World Bank and the other globalist organizations, which are striving for a dictatorial world state.
Together we stand strong.
#WWG1WGA
_________________
Recent Important Updates
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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