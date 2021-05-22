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Breaking News! Palestine Calls Supporters:"Let's Get Israel Out Together!" Big Clashes in Jerusalem!
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11 views • May 22, 2021
Breaking News! Palestine Calls Supporters:"Let's Get Israel Out Together!" Big Clashes in Jerusalem!
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Breaking News! Israeli Jets Launched Powerful Strike! Ceasefire is Stillborn!
Breaking! Israel Had to Accept Ceasefire! US Will Completely Renew Iron Dome! Charges Made at UN!
Breaking News! Back Off! Netanyahu! Biden is Very Angry! Israel, Wasting Biden's Precious Time!
Breaking! US Warship is Moving Toward China! Chinese Navy is Prepering to Attack! US Comes to Taiwan
Breaking! Israeli Army Pressures Netanyahu! U.S. is Not the Best Hope! Israel's 24-Battalion Waiting
Breaking News! China and Russia Moves on Israel! More Countries Joining the Game! New Alliance!
Breaking! Putin is Very Angry! Arctic Land is Ours, Stay Away! If Russia Attack, U.S. Will Respond!
Breaking News! Hot Conflict at the Border! Live in Israel
Breaking! Drone Attack on Israeli Ship! Putin's Russia Deceived Israel! Hitting By Its Own System!
Breaking! Lebanon Has Been Hit by Missiles! Drone Downed at Jordan Border!
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