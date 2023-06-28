Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A new crack-down by the federal government.
channel image
petzbi
0 Subscribers
65 views
Published Yesterday

Social media companies will be fined millions of dollars if they allow the spreed of disinformation and misinformation on their platform on a new crack-down by the federal government.

TheCrowHouse

https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html

June 27, 2023

Keywords
politicsscienceeducationtechnology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket