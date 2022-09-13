Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/13/2022
This whole curfufle from the left is there just to inform the American people of their truth, which if we would just look at it, we would find out it is NO TRUTH AT ALL. Hunter Biden is one of thes NONTRUTHS that we get the news of daily. When are we going to fight to stop this?

truthand the american wayjusice

