Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
**CHECK THIS OUT** HERES WHAT $60 IN FOOD LOOKS LIKE
62 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 16 hours ago |

This was 60 bucks. 4 lbs of burger and 2 dozen eggs. Folks, this is just the start. It doubled from last year to this year. What's gonna happen when it doubles again? Most food in the supermarket isn't what your body lives on. But the living foods that raise a strong, healthy human are soon to be out of reach of the common man. VERY SOON. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
foodsurvivestarvationinflationprepare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket