❗️Graphic Warning: FSB reports the elimination of Islamist militants who were planning to blow up a police station

❗️FSB reports the elimination of militants who were planning to blow up a police station in the capital region.
According to the special service, the Islamists purchased a car and propane gas cylinders and began preparing a bomb. When they attempted to detain them, the terrorists resisted and were neutralized by return fire.