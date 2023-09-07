An Explosion on Pushkinskaya Street in Rostov-on-Don - Two Blocks from the Headquarters of the Southern Military District, Russia

💥 An explosion on Pushkinskaya Street in Rostov-on-Don.

Posted 2 hrs ago, as of now.

Two blocks from the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

Emergency services are at scene.

At about 03:00 in Rostov-on-Don, the air defense system went off. An unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. Consequences on the ground are being specified - Vasily Golubev, governor of Rostov.

The air defense forces thwarted an attempt by a drone to attack Moscow in the Ramensky urban district.

There are no preliminary damage or injuries at the site of the fall of debris. Emergency services are working on the spot -Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

ℹ️These are two separate attempted attacks.

Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region: "Updated information on the consequences in the center of Rostov: facades were damaged and windows of 3 buildings were broken, several cars were damaged. Only one person sought medical help, he refused hospitalization"

