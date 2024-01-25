Create New Account
Is the Star of David pagan?
Published 18 hours ago

Listen in as Monte Judah answers questions on faith, scripture, and our walk as believers.

DO NT WASTE YOUR TIME with NON Sense.

Thanks Monte Judah for a precise correct statement!

by the way: if 2 witnesses are not enough for you , here is a 3rd one: https://www.fossilizedcustoms.com/starofdavid.html


