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Biden to hand over U.S sovereignty to the W.H.O 5- 22- 22
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116 views • May 19, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUvoxGeerMdi/ THEREFORE PRINCE CHARLES SETS UP THE ANTICHRIST
Unfortunately, America became compromised in the 30's. Your Birth records are on file at the Vatican, you are considered property. Jesus told us and so did the statue of Daniel. The legs are Roman deep state control. We are now entering the toes and "These those corrupt men are creating the 10 state one world Gov. Plain and simple. I treat the original constitution as my and your rights given by Yahweh. The 1900's and on America forced the Petro dollar and killed any one whom tried to create a Gold backed anything. America chose to live by the sword now they will die by the sword unfortunately. I love our country. I am just trying to warn others and bring people to Christ.
While the whole world is sleeping, thanks in part to selective news reporting by the dominate news media, the World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to take over the sovereignty of the United States. That is, if Congress doesn’t step in to stop the usurpation proposed by the Biden administration.
The Marxist laden Biden administration is setting the stage to hand ultimate control of America’s health care system and U.S. national sovereignty over to the equally Marxist laden World Health Organization.
On May 22-28, 2022, the 75th World Health Assembly will convene at United Nations (U.N.) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with delegates from 194 nations, to vote on the Biden administration’s amendments that will hand over national sovereignty and authority to the WHO, which during the COVID pandemic, carried the water bucket for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regarding the Wuhan lab.
On Jan. 18, 2022, officials from the Biden administration quietly sent the WHO extensive amendments without an official statement or a single press conference. These proposed amendments are written to strengthen the organization’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations. If these amendments are approved, the WHO will have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the powers of nation states.
The U.S. amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…”
This amendment deletion enables the Director-General to declare health emergencies at will and can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.
Unfortunately, America became compromised in the 30's. Your Birth records are on file at the Vatican, you are considered property. Jesus told us and so did the statue of Daniel. The legs are Roman deep state control. We are now entering the toes and "These those corrupt men are creating the 10 state one world Gov. Plain and simple. I treat the original constitution as my and your rights given by Yahweh. The 1900's and on America forced the Petro dollar and killed any one whom tried to create a Gold backed anything. America chose to live by the sword now they will die by the sword unfortunately. I love our country. I am just trying to warn others and bring people to Christ.
While the whole world is sleeping, thanks in part to selective news reporting by the dominate news media, the World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to take over the sovereignty of the United States. That is, if Congress doesn’t step in to stop the usurpation proposed by the Biden administration.
The Marxist laden Biden administration is setting the stage to hand ultimate control of America’s health care system and U.S. national sovereignty over to the equally Marxist laden World Health Organization.
On May 22-28, 2022, the 75th World Health Assembly will convene at United Nations (U.N.) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with delegates from 194 nations, to vote on the Biden administration’s amendments that will hand over national sovereignty and authority to the WHO, which during the COVID pandemic, carried the water bucket for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regarding the Wuhan lab.
On Jan. 18, 2022, officials from the Biden administration quietly sent the WHO extensive amendments without an official statement or a single press conference. These proposed amendments are written to strengthen the organization’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations. If these amendments are approved, the WHO will have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the powers of nation states.
The U.S. amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…”
This amendment deletion enables the Director-General to declare health emergencies at will and can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.
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