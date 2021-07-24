General Flynn Responds To DeSantis & Hannity’s Support For COVID Vaccine

In a surprise to many, both Ron DeSantis and Sean Hannity have recently come out to support the COVID vaccines.



General Michael Flynn responds and says it’s not just the people on the Right who are against it…



Doug Billings: You’ve mentioned the COVID vaccine and the lies that are surrounding it. We were talking offline about a show that I’ve done, several of them with Karen Kingston. General I’m going to send you some information that she has presented that the contents, the recipe if you will, of this vaccine is frightening. So many people dying. The ingredients are not healthy. Now with regards to specific people in television news and so forth, Sean Hannity taking a huge dip… encouraging everyone to get this jab, this shot. You have Governor DeSantis, who for a long time, many people thought was the second coming of Donald Trump. He’s now out there saying get it, get it done, get the jab. And people just don’t have patience for that. They’re not gonna put up with it no matter what the guy’s reputation is.