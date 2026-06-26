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Beirut's govt Serail surrounded by furious crowds after the Lebanese regime signed an agreement with Israel - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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BREAKING! Footage circulating now shows Beirut's government Serail surrounded by furious crowds after the Lebanese regime signed an agreement with Israel.

Protesters have laid siege to the Serail, the seat of the Lebanese government, after news broke that Beirut formally signed the framework with Israel. Popular anger is spreading fast across the capital.

What was actually signed: Lebanon commits to fully disarming Hezbollah and every other non-state armed group on its own soil, in exchange for a gradual, "verified" IDF withdrawal carried out in stages through so-called pilot zones, with the US overseeing the whole process. Israel, for its part, signs nothing binding beyond a vague promise to eventually leave once it's satisfied the disarmament is complete, on its own timeline, by its own verification.

More scenes from Beirut as people protest the Lebanese puppet regime signing a deal with the Zionists.

BREAKING: The Lebanese puppet government appears to have deployed the military against protesters.

There are reports of troops firing tear gas at crowds on the road to Beirut airport.

Adding:

Why are people in Beirut surrounding their own government building right now? This is why.

Lebanon's leadership just signed a framework that hands Hezbollah's disarmament over first, with Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese soil coming only after, on a timeline Israel alone gets to certify. Two pilot zones, controlled by the IDF until Tel Aviv decides Beirut's done enough.

The worst parts for Lebanon, straight from the text:

🔸️Israel declares "no territorial ambitions in Lebanon" while staying exactly where it is until it unilaterally signs off on disarmament

🔸️US military aid to the Lebanese Army comes "strictly conditioned" on milestones Washington sets and grades

🔸️Lebanon and the US jointly commit to financially strangling any group tied to the resistance, Hezbollah is never named in the text, but it's the only group this clause is written for

🔸️Reconstruction money kept on a separate, slower track from the military conditions, so Beirut disarms first and waits to get paid

The framework closes by thanking Trump for his "vision and leadership." The people outside the Serail aren't buying that this is a peace deal.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics 


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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