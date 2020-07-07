© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Prueph 7/7/20
Follow
1
Share
Report
43 views • July 08, 2020
This Is Prueph 7/7/20
Weather analysis;
Follow the drought map and watch where the storms go.
Links:
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html?fbclid=IwAR2qJETKirInmaD0Ubgs5_OrXuu8TB2Tq6BMBn7Y8EOAsATo9dKCiDAQi4I
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-13-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
#WWG1WGA
Weather analysis;
Follow the drought map and watch where the storms go.
Links:
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html?fbclid=IwAR2qJETKirInmaD0Ubgs5_OrXuu8TB2Tq6BMBn7Y8EOAsATo9dKCiDAQi4I
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-13-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
#WWG1WGA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.