How Democrats & The Toxic-Left's Chaos Is Pushing For Civil War 2.0
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
63 followers
49 views • 1 day ago

As America crawls out of Joe Biden’s disastrous term, the Democrat Party stands exposed—a bloated, self-serving machine propped up by fake-woke charities, lawfare profiteers, and radical activists itching for chaos. In his Clusterfuck Nation column, James Howard Kunstler peels back the mask, calling out a party so entangled in corruption it’s flirting with a second civil war. From Illinois’ grandstanding Governor JB Pritzker to Antifa’s subsidized agitators, the Left’s “equity crusade” has become a racket of staged outrage, censorship, and street violence—all designed to paint conservatives as villains while they plunder the system. With Trump’s return to the White House looming, the real question isn’t whether the Left’s meltdown ends—it’s how far they’ll push before America pushes back.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-democrats-and-the-toxic-lefts

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismdemocrat corruptionleftist propagandamarxist takeoverradical left agendadeep state collapsecivil war 2 point 0trump constitutional fightbiden legacy crisisantifa chaosend democrat machine
