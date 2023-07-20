(Exceptional bombshell) Dr. David Martin clarifying the viral narratives

This is by far Dr. David Martin's best video on setting the record straight not only the viral narratives but it goes much deeper on many assumptions that has plagued humanity for centuries. This video put you on the front row seat to really see who David Martin is and what he does. It's difficult after watching this video not to have a deeper respect for the man, not to mention his intellect, his uncompromised integrity and dedication. (no comment on the host)

