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Days of Sorrow ~ 5-1-20.
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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6 views • May 02, 2020
The beginning of sorrows is mentioned by Jesus Christ
in Matthew 24:4-8 (Mark 13:5-8). It is a period of time
characterized by specific signs that indicate His return
is near. These signs also cause an increase in pain and
sorrow that the Bible likens to a woman as she goes
through her pregnancy and is about to give birth.

I BELIEVE WE ARE LIVING IN THE DAYS OF SORROW.

HIS RETURN IS NEAR!!!

It’s Later Than You Think… Time is Short!
A fast-paced highlight and review of the major news stories and headlines that relate to Bible Prophecy and the End Times…
All the signs of the last days are converging at the same time. Bible Prophecy is happening right before our eyes and like birth pains, the predicted events are happening more frequently and more intently. Never, in the history throughout the world have so many forces, including economic, scientific, techno-logic, ecologic, cultural, geopolitical, moral, spiritual and religion, converged together to bring this world that's already teetering over the edge into the abyss, to a point of no return. Jesus said when you see all these signs happening, know that I am near, even at the door.
For more in-depth studies, commentary, and analysis of Bible Prophecy and End Times events visit our web site www.prophecyupdate.com and sign-up for our free newsletter…
Keywords
nwobible prophecyend times
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