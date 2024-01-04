Thai Inspired Peanut Sauce with Almonds (Peanut Free + Gluten, Soy, and Oil Free

Peanut Sauce is usually what's served, but this recipe centers on almond butter and is gluten free, peanut free, oil free, soy free, dairy free, and uses only a few ingredients for big flavor.

For more information, check out the recipe and short post at:

https://elainewatkins.com/peanut-sauce-with-almonds/

And don't forget to follow me here and at the website for health-related topics and more recipes.

Hey and before I forget, I found the background music at:

Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org