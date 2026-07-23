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THE DAWNING OF THE GOLDEN AGE: The Threshold Is Here
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE DAWNING OF THE GOLDEN AGE: The Threshold Is Here


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7cxn00-the-election-bombshell-trumps-declassification-and-the-end-of-the-corrupt-s.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The curtain is rising on a reality most are not ready to accept. Off-world revelations are not a drip feed—they are a flood that the gatekeepers can no longer contain. The next war is not between nations in the traditional sense. It is a war for consciousness, for sovereignty, and for the soul of humanity itself. It is a battle between deception and truth—and truth is winning.


Beyond the chaos, beyond the revelations, beyond the shifting battle lines, there is something else. The dawning—the key word—of the Golden Age. Not a slogan. A destination. A period of peace, prosperity, and human flourishing that has been prophesied, prepared for, and now finally within reach.


John Michael Chambers delivers a powerful call to trust: in God, in His timing, in His selection of vessels. President Donald Trump was not anointed by men or by parties. He was chosen by something older, something deeper. The White Hats and the military are not a political faction. They are a resistance against those who would dismantle the Republic from within.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trust the plangod does not make mistakesgolden age dawningoff-world revelations acceleratingtrust god timingtrump anointed not by menwhite hats resistancewar for consciousnessforces of deception vs truthintelligence apparatus crumblingorchestrated exposuresold world dying new world bornprepared spiritually mentally materiallystay the course live in truththreshold of next chapter
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