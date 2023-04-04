Create New Account
HEARING AND HEEDING THE WORD OF GOD LUKE 8:1-21
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Published 14 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 8:1-21.  A farmer sowed his seed by hand. He threw the seed across his field and he would plough it in afterwards. The path through the field would be hard because people had walked on it. The birds could eat this seed, as it lay on top of the ground. The stony ground had a thin amount of earth over the rocks and stone. Such a small quantity of soil would not contain water because the hot sun would dry up any water there. The plant would not be able to grow deep roots. It would soon die, because it had no water. Weeds grew up at the same time as the grain seeds. The weeds had many leaves so the light could not reach the young grain plants. The grain could not grow because the weeds filled up all the space. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christparable of the soweralmighty god

