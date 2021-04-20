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The Bloody Worship of Easter, a Pagan Ritual
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3 views • April 20, 2021
The worship of the deity Easter is soaked in blood and human infant sacrifice. It's disgusting. If you or your church are celebrating the worship of the pagan god Easter, Come Out of Her My People! My people perish for lack of knowledge. Perish. Please, do a quick search on the history of Easter for yourself. The information is easy to find. Stop this pagan ritual and start celebrating the Feasts The Lord gave us: Passover, Feast of Unleavened Bread, Feast of First Fruits.
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